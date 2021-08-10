Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 224 PM MST, Thunderstorms along Buck and Doe Road and Highway 66 between Peach Springs and Valentine have diminished. However, between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen and flash flooding is likely ongoing due to the earlier heavy rain. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
