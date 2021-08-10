Cancel
California State

California mobile tech firm relocating headquarters to DFW

By Brian Womack
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 3 days ago
A California firm is shifting its focus to the Dallas region. MD7 LLC, a mobile infrastructure consultancy, will relocate its corporate headquarters to Allen, said Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday in a statement. MD7’s global and North American corporate headquarters is currently in San Diego but is moving to the Dallas...

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

