Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ Theatrical Tickets Available Now; Live Album/Blu-Ray Announced (Out 11/19)

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritpop icons Oasis recently detailed Oasis Knebworth 1996, a documentary film telling the story of the group’s concerts on Aug. 10-11, 1996, at the massive outdoor venue in Hertfordshire, England. The film is scheduled to screen in theaters across the world on Thursday, Sept. 23. Today, Aug. 10, tickets officially...

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Liam Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knebworth#Live Album#Oasis Knebworth 1996#2cd Dvd Plus Ltd#Super Deluxe Box Set#Dvd#August10th 11th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MoviesNME

Watch the new trailer for the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ documentary

A new trailer for the upcoming Oasis documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 has been released – you can watch the clip below. Today (August 10) marks 25 years since the first of the two outdoor gigs that the band performed at Knebworth Park in August 1996, which were witnessed by over a quarter of a million music fans from all over the world.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Oasis releasing entire ‘Knebworth 1996’ concert

Live album and Blu-ray/DVD set for Nov 19th via Big Brother Recordings. Marking 25 years to the day since the first night of the record breaking Knebworth 1996 concerts, Oasis has unveiled the trailer for their eagerly anticipated cinematic documentary set to be released in cinemas worldwide on September 23rd via Trafalgar Releasing. In addition, tickets are now available, where possible. Due to lockdowns in parts of the country, not all Australian cinemas are on sale at this time.
Moviesheyuguys.com

It was the defining moment of a generation – Trailer for Oasis Knebworth 1996 drops

Trafalgar Releasing and Oasis have debuted a trailer for the upcoming music documentary ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996.’. The film celebrates the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the ‘90’s possible. It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.
MoviesantiMUSIC

Oasis Share Video Trailer For Knebworth 1996 Cinema Event

(hennemusic) Oasis are streaming a video trailer for "Knebworth 1996", ahead of a worldwide cinema event next month. Directed by Jake Scott, the documentary captures the band in concert over a pair of summertime concerts at the UK venue where Oasis performed before 125,000 fans each night. Touring in support...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Evil Dead’ Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Theatrical Re-Release in October; Tickets on Sale Friday the 13th!

“In addition to the terrifying movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell.”. Tickets are available for purchase at www.fathomevents.com and through participating cinemas’ box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website. “Ash (Campbell),...
Dare County, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Season tickets now available for Theatre of Dare

Theatre of Dare, community theatre for the Outer Banks, is selling season tickets for its 31st season productions. Season tickets provide admission to all five shows scheduled for the 2021-22 season. The “Because we were essentially shut down last season, at least in terms of live, on-stage productions, we did...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

THE FATAL RAID Available on Digital & Blu-ray August 24th – Action-Packed Martial Arts Extravaganza

The Action-Packed, Martial Arts Extravaganza featuring the Kick Ass Return of Jade Leung hits Digital, Blu-ray & DVD August 24 with an English Dub. THE FATAL RAID, hitting Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD August 24 from Well Go USA Entertainment, “…brings back the ‘girls with guns’ sub-genre of Asian action cinema with a bang.” Action icon Jade Leung (Black Cat, Enemy Shadow) “makes an impressive return” (Asian Action Pulse) alongside a stellar cast including Patrick Tam (All’s Well End’s Well, Ip Man 3, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy), Min-Chen Lin (Vampire Cleanup Department), Jeana Ho (iGirl), Michael Tong (Man of Tai Chi, God of War), and Kristy Yeung (Good Bye, My Princess; Detective Dee’s Hell Road). In THE FATAL RAID, two elite police teams undertake a secret operation tracking a dangerous gang across the border into Macau, ending in a deadly firefight. Twenty years later, an escort mission brings the survivors back to the scene—and an unwelcome reunion.
Entertainmentscvnews.com

Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

Do you believe in magic? Then join The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall, for “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m. Talented magicians will take the stage for an intimate event filled with laughs, surprises and most importantly, magic. Tickets are extremely limited. Individuals may purchase their ticket for $15 today by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.
Musicfcnews.org

County fair music tickets available now

Tickets are available now for entertainment at this year’s Fulton County Fair, including the country and classic rock concerts. Jake Owen will be performing on Labor Day, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. This will be his second appearance at the fair. In 2008, he opened for Joe Nichols. With eight...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Warped Releasing Resurrects HIDDEN IN THE WOODS on Special Edition Blu-ray

Warped Releasing will be releasing the savagely violent, crime horror/thriller Hidden in the Woods (2012) on special edition Blu-ray, filled with special features fit for any cinephiles collection. Pre orders are now live on our website with a 10th September 2021 U.K. release date. Starring Siboney Lo, Daniel Antivilo, Carmen...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.” RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco launches new...
Retailnerdreactor.com

Profile – Blu-ray Review

When we reviewed the film back in May, we called Profile “a gimmick stretched to an almost two-hour runtime in a clever but exhausting thriller.” Upon a secondary viewing, my thoughts on the film relatively stayed the same. Profile uses a new film genre as a way to comment on the dark side of social media. However, the filmmakers should have put a little more thought into the storyline rather than solely focusing on this gimmicky format.
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

The Doobie Brothers Share New 4-Song EP, Announce New Album ‘Liberté,’ Out 10/1 (Tour Starts 8/22)

On Oct. 1, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Doobie Brothers will release a new album, Liberté. The record was officially announced on Friday, and will be their 15th full-length record to date. Featuring 12 new songs from Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee, it was produced and co-written by John Shanks (Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Miley Cyrus). Here’s the opening track, “Oh Mexico”:

Comments / 0

Community Policy