15-Year-Old Shot In Niles

Police are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Niles on Monday night. It happened around 5:55 p.m. in the 700 Block of Poplar. The Niles Police Department says officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with a non-life threatening injury. He had been shot in the side of the upper torso and arm and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting “appears to be the result of a long dispute between two groups of people.” Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Niles Police Department.