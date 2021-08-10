Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aiken Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Aiken County through 600 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ridge Spring to near Jackson. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Clearwater, Aiken Mall, New Ellenton, Jackson, USC Aiken, Citizens Park, Aiken Municipal Airport, Gloverville, Graniteville, Burnettown, Monetta, Hopeland Gardens, Savannah River Site Badge Office, Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Boyd Pond Park, Vaucluse and New Holland. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 11 and 37. At 506 pm, pea sized hail was reported near Burnettown. Other storms in Aiken County will be capable of producing pea sized hail, locally heavy rain and gusty winds. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH