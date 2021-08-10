Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier; Rappahannock THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL RAPPAHANNOCK...WEST CENTRAL FAUQUIER AND WEST CENTRAL CULPEPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
