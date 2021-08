About 4 years ago I received an email asking would I like to interview Tito Jackson. I had to look at the email a few times as this was the real deal. They were asking me if I wanted to interview Tito Jackson, the older brother of one of the biggest superstars in music Michael Jackson. As soon as I got my composure, I immediately hit reply and yes. The day came for the interview and all I could do was prepare myself. I had already told everyone in the station who was coming through and I believe that they were even more excited than I was.