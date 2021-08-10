Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Polk and north central Spartanburg Counties through 545 PM EDT At 520 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Columbus, or 8 miles northeast of Landrum, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Bowen, Green Creek, Fingerville and Mill Spring. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH