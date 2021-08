A person who has a mental disorder can have better or worse symptoms. If the symptoms worsen briefly, you don’t have to worry, as it can be normal during the recovery process. But you have to look for outside help if it doesn’t improve. In some cases, you may even have to rush for emergency services if the person is on the verge of self-harm. No matter what, there are specific measures to tackle the crisis regardless of their sudden appearance or warnings. Here is a small brief on this so that you don’t feel clueless and take proper measures.