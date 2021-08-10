Active COVID clusters reported at 9 schools across Wake, Durham and Johnston counties
COVID-19 clusters have been reported at nine Triangle schools, along with larger outbreaks involving dozens of cases at two charter schools across North Carolina. Salem Elementary School in Apex is reporting 10 COVID-19 cases among students in the latest school cluster report released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services. Smaller clusters were reported at five other Wake County schools, two Durham schools and a Johnston County school.www.heraldsun.com
Comments / 2