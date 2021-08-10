Weatherup Discusses Growing COVID-19 Numbers, Recommends Wearing Face Masks Indoors
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his biweekly video today, updating the public on COVID-19 and things happening in the county. In today’s video, he discussed the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county, recommendation of wearing a face covering indoors regardless of vaccination status, students returning to the SUNY Oswego campus, and the Children’s Museum of Oswego.oswegocountytoday.com
