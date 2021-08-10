Weatherup Discusses Growing COVID-19 Numbers, Recommends Wearing Face Masks Indoors

OSWEGO – In front of a crowd of roughly 20 people, Mayor Billy Barlow honored the late pitbull and Paws Across Oswego County “mascot,” Kevin James. Barlow, who previously dedicated a fire hydrant to Kevin right outside City Hall in 2017, added more to the memorial with a garden and plaque. The ceremony began with the President of Paws Across Oswego County Betty Fadden thanking Barlow, as well as two members of the Department of Public Works, Tom Kells and Chantelle Manwarring, for honoring Kevin. The Department of Public Works helped design the space and eventually put everything together. Fadden handed the leash over to Barlow who spoke on Kevin, the “special dog,” and jokingly added that Kevin added to his notoriety as a public official when Barlow dedicated the hydrant to him.