9 Observations from Rams training camp day 9
Monday, I was back in Irvine to watch the Los Angeles Rams on the ninth day of training camp. Van Jefferson had a great day. The WR caught multiple passes during each of the sessions and in different areas of the field. It started with one on ones when Jefferson connected on a deep go route from Matthew Stafford. The connection continued into 11 on 11 drills when Stafford came off of a play action fake and launched a deep pass to Jefferson who was over on a deep post with a lead on his defender.
