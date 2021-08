The latest set of challenges for Fortnite season 7 is here, this time for week 9. The season is almost over, but we’ve got a little more to do before it wraps up. This week, you’re required to launch toilets with a Grab-itron, which is a weapon that — you guessed it — allows you to grab and launch items around the world. This challenge is actually a bit of a pain, not because it’s hard, but because it can take a while to get a Grab-itron to spawn.