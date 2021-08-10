Pennsylvania reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, first time since early May

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the first time since early May.

Officials said there were 2,076 additional positive cases and 847 people hospitalized due to the virus. Of those, 204 people were in the intensive care unit.

According to the state’s data, the last time daily cases were that high was the week of May 2.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that nearly 64% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

