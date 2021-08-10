Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Andrew Cuomo resigns; Kathy Hochul becomes N.Y. governor in 14 days

By Tom Precious, Maki Becker News Staff Reporters
Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA defiant Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will resign in 14 days in the wake of Attorney General Letitia James' scathing report that accused Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women. The resignation of the 63-year-old Democrat will make Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, the state’s chief executive...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#Democrat#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump fundraises off ‘total loser’ Andrew Cuomo resigning

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off the resignation of “total loser” and soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Tuesday that he’s resigning in 14 days after a report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, found he harassed 11 women. “Andrew Cuomo...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Cuomo pats himself on back in first post-resignation interview

In his first phone interview since announcing plans to resign from his post, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told New York Magazine how he's doing. What he's saying: "Philosophical, philosophical," Cuomo said. "You know, I consider myself a student of history and I see everything through that lens." Cuomo "wanted to talk...
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

Assembly Dems Drop Cuomo Impeachment

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face impeachment after announcing on Tuesday he will resign as Governor on August 24. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced late on Friday the impeachment probe will be suspended once Cuomo leaves office. In a statement, Heastie said lawyers for the Assembly Judiciary Committee determined the...
PoliticsPosted by
Ballotpedia News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation on Aug. 10

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Aug. 10 that he would resign, effective Aug. 24. Lt. Gov. Cuomo was first elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He was New York’s attorney general from 2007 to 2010. Cuomo also served in President Bill Clinton’s (D) cabinet as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1997 to 2001.
PoliticsFox News

Media turns on former hero Andrew Cuomo: 'MSNBC actually seems irritated'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, effective in two weeks, appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for the hero worship he had previously enjoyed from the mainstream media. Facing possible impeachment over his sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo announced he was stepping down Tuesday. With that, the governor...
PoliticsSlate

Andrew Cuomo

On Tuesday, every news organization watched New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deliver an address to New Yorkers and the consensus headline was, “ANDREW CUOMO RESIGNS.” He did no such thing. He announced his intention to resign in two weeks. Two weeks is a long time. It’s like 10 million years. He is, as we write this on a Thursday, the governor of New York for another 12 days. That’s 9 million years. You all and your fantasies! Look at Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, running around talking about her big, fancy plans for when she’s governor. Well, we’ll see if you get the gig, Kath! Maybe some mysteriously sourced dirt comes out about you in the next 12 days, and then down through the line of succession? You could be in Sing Sing in 12 days, for all we know. We are not dealing with a normal man here. This guy will spend every last minute looking for a way to not resign until the day comes, and then he’ll make a decision about whether he actually leaves. And if he does, he will instantly start preparing for a way back. Andrew Cuomo has not resigned. (He will, we’re just making jokes.) (He may not though!!)
Politicsnewsbrig.com

Cuomo impeachment probe suspended after governor resigns despite ‘credible’ evidence of wrongdoing

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie will “suspend” the impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying that the probe was unneeded after the scandal-scarred executive announced his intention to resign, even though it had found evidence of misconduct. “[T]he Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation upon the governor’s resignation taking effect on...
Politicswamc.org

Heastie: Cuomo Impeachment Probe To End Aug. 25

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the impeachment probe into outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo will end August 25 — one day after the Democrat resigns. In a statement Friday, the Bronx Democrat says he made the decision after consulting with Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine and his majority colleagues. Heastie says the suspension is because Cuomo will resign, and the committee determined it would be unconstitutional to impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy