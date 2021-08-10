Astros' Jose Urquidy: Heading to rehab Wednesday

The Astros placed Pressly on the paternity list prior to Sunday's game against the Giants, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. According to delos Santos, manager Dusty Baker said he doesn't have a timeline for when Pressly will rejoin the team after the All-Star closer and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy into the world. Players placed on the paternity leave list are eligible to remain away from the team for 1-to-3 days, so if Pressly isn't ready to rejoin the Astros ahead of the two-game set with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Houston could move him to the restricted list. Kendall Graveman will likely be the team's top option for the ninth inning if a save chance is available for Sunday's series finale in San Francisco.