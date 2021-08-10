Cancel
MLB

Astros' Jose Urquidy: Heading to rehab Wednesday

 3 days ago

Urquidy (shoulder) will go to West Palm Beach on Wednesday to begin his rehab assignment, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Manager Dusty Baker expressed hope that Urquidy would be back with the Astros on September 1. The righty has been on the IL with a right shoulder injury since June 30, at which point he had posted a 3.38 ERA and 66:13 K:BB in 77.1 innings. Once healthy, Urquidy figures to rejoin Houston's starting rotation.

Dusty Baker
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLB
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
The Big Lead

Joey Votto Thinks You Should Stop Booing the Astros

Joey Votto was a guest on Wednesday's episode of The Dan Patrick Show and he came with a take that's hotter than his bat is right now. He thinks it's time to stop booing the Houston Astros. The Cincinnati Reds first baseman essentially said it was time to move on....
MLB

Jose Altuve Out of Astros Lineup Sunday

Houston Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve will sit out of Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins. https://twitter.com/BaseballPress/status/1424392756210933766. Altuve will have a scheduled day off, last playing in Saturday’s 4-0 win, going 2-for-4. A primary fixture in the Astros’ lineup this season, Altuve has appeared in 98 games, slashing .274/.349/.494 with 25 home runs.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should consider looking at Marwin Gonzalez

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox designated Marwin Gonzalez for assignment as a corresponding move due to their recent roster shuffle. The Houston Astros, who have run thin on reliable utility players behind Aledmys Diaz, could be in the running to reel in Gonzalez. After Abraham Toro was dealt for...
MLB

Astros Crawfish Boil: August 11th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. It was a big step in the right direction for Jake Odorizzi last night as the Astros blanked the Rockies to take a 5-0 victory (Astros.com) And...
MLB

Astros' Activate RP Pedro Báez From IL

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Houston Astros activated reliever Pedro Báez from the 60-day IL. After signing a two-year $12.5 million deal, Báez landed on the COVID-19 IL in spring training before developing soreness in his right shoulder. His return should be a welcomed addition to an Astros bullpen ranked 19th with a 3.93 ERA.
MLB

Diaz has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in Astros' win

HOUSTON — Aledmys Daz had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1on Wednesday. Daz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by three in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double to make it 5-1.
MLB

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman update: Recovery needs a bit more time to get things right

It’ll be a bit longer before star slugger Alex Bregman returns to the Houston Astros’ lineup. The third baseman has been out since mid-June and has thus far played 59 games this season for an Astros team that currently leads the American League West division with a 67-46 record. In those 59 games, Bregman is batting .275 with seven home runs and 34 RBI.
MLB

Astros' Alex Bregman: Slated for Tuesday rehab game

Manager Dusty Baker said that Bregman (quadriceps/hamstring) is slated to play the full game at Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday after being a late scratch from Monday's lineup, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman was removed from Sunday's rehab game after experiencing right hamstring tightness, and the issue...
MLB
Reuters

Jose Altuve homers twice as Astros outslug Giants

Jose Altuve’s second home run of the game, a sixth-inning grand slam, broke open a tight affair and sent the visiting Houston Astros to a 9-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The contest was the opener of a three-game interleague series between division leaders. The loss...
MLB

Astros' Phil Maton: Traded to Astros

Maton was acquired by Houston from Cleveland on Friday in exchange for outfielder Myles Straw, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Maton struggled over the first couple months of the season for Cleveland, but he's pitched well since mid-June with a 2.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 17.2 innings. The 28-year-old could see occasional high-leverage spots for the Astros but should primarily work in middle relief.
MLB

Astros: Jose Altuve delivers when it matters most

First impressions are often difficult to overcome, whether good, bad or indifferent. That’s true in life and it’s almost always true in baseball. The rookie that comes up big early in his career is often seen as “clutch” for weeks, months or maybe even years after the initial event that made him “clutch”, despite not performing in crunch time over and over.
MLB

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman gets taste of Central Texas on rehab assignment

ROUND ROCK — Alex Bregman's last leg of rehab before rejoining the Houston Astros took place at Dell Diamond this weekend, and the two-time All-Star third baseman said he enjoyed it. Batting leadoff for the Sugar Land Skeeters, Bregman, out since mid-June with quad and hamstring injuries, went 1-for-3 with...
MLB

Max Scherzer set to make Dodgers debut Wednesday vs. Astros

Last week, the Dodgers made a giant splash in front of the trade deadline by acquiring Trea Turner and Max Scherzer from the Nationals for a package of prospects. Scherzer being an ace and future Hall of Famer means there would be plenty of fanfare for his Dodgers debut anyway, but the circumstances behind it make it an even bigger deal.
MLB

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Heads to paternity list

The Astros placed Pressly on the paternity list prior to Sunday's game against the Giants, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. According to delos Santos, manager Dusty Baker said he doesn't have a timeline for when Pressly will rejoin the team after the All-Star closer and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy into the world. Players placed on the paternity leave list are eligible to remain away from the team for 1-to-3 days, so if Pressly isn't ready to rejoin the Astros ahead of the two-game set with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Houston could move him to the restricted list. Kendall Graveman will likely be the team's top option for the ninth inning if a save chance is available for Sunday's series finale in San Francisco.

