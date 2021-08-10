Astros' Jose Urquidy: Heading to rehab Wednesday
Urquidy (shoulder) will go to West Palm Beach on Wednesday to begin his rehab assignment, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Manager Dusty Baker expressed hope that Urquidy would be back with the Astros on September 1. The righty has been on the IL with a right shoulder injury since June 30, at which point he had posted a 3.38 ERA and 66:13 K:BB in 77.1 innings. Once healthy, Urquidy figures to rejoin Houston's starting rotation.www.cbssports.com
