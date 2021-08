The rapid advance of Taliban forces in Afghanistan is a tragedy, for Taliban rule spells dictatorship and misery. There are already reports of women being denied the right to work, forced to stay indoors and even forcibly married off to fighters as children. The collapse of the nascent Afghan state, which now seems to be more likely than not, would trigger an exodus of refugees and create a base for future terrorist activity, and regardless of what one thinks of the West going into the country back in 2001, it had a responsibility to leave in the correct manner. Plainly it has not.