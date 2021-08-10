Cancel
Astros' Alex Bregman: Resuming rehab Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBregman (hamstring) will rejoin Triple-A Sugar Land to continue his rehab assignment on Friday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Bregman reached to 20-day limit on minor-league rehab assignments, so he is spending a couple days in Houston before returning to Sugar Land. The third baseman is expected to return sometime next week, barring any setbacks once his rehab gets going again.

