Would you believe that Normani considered herself an "underdog?" The former Fifth Harmony member felt "overlooked and undervalued" and the reasoning will leave you floored. As the only Black member of the famed group, Normani felt she had to reduce her light to let others shine instead. She told Allure, "I didn’t get to really sing in the group. I felt like I was overlooked. That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."