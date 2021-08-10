Twins' Josh Donaldson: Serving as designated hitter

Arraez will start at third base and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Reds. Since returning from the injured list Saturday, Arraez has now picked up starts in all of the Twins' subsequent five games, with each start coming at third base in place of the injured Josh Donaldson (hamstring). The Twins are still viewing Donaldson as day-to-day, so assuming he avoids the injured list, Arraez could soon be pushed into a utility role. Arraez's excellent bat-to-ball skills and ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots should allow him to hold down a near-everyday role, even if he doesn't have a true home at a position.