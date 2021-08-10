Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins' Josh Donaldson: Serving as designated hitter

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Donaldson (hamstring) will bat third as the designated hitter in Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. The oft-injured veteran has dealt with hamstring issues for the past two weeks, starting just two games in the middle of that stretch before heading right back to the bench. The Twins will likely manage him carefully down the stretch given his health history, but he's been effective when available this year, hitting .245/.355/.468 with 16 homers in 87 games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Designated Hitter#The White Sox#Twins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBminnesotasportsfan.com

Berrios Goes; Buxton, Donaldson Stay at Deadline

The MLB trade deadline has officially passed and, while last minute deals continue to trickle in, the Minnesota Twins appear to be finished with their massive deadline moves. What, at one point a couple of hours ago, looked like a full-on fire sale, ended up being just a small side-aisle clearance sale… but that doesn’t mean the Twins didn’t have a great deadline.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Filling in for Donaldson again

Arraez will start at third base and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Reds. Since returning from the injured list Saturday, Arraez has now picked up starts in all of the Twins' subsequent five games, with each start coming at third base in place of the injured Josh Donaldson (hamstring). The Twins are still viewing Donaldson as day-to-day, so assuming he avoids the injured list, Arraez could soon be pushed into a utility role. Arraez's excellent bat-to-ball skills and ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots should allow him to hold down a near-everyday role, even if he doesn't have a true home at a position.
MLBdarnews.com

Donaldson's RBI single in 11th lifts Twins over Astros 5-4

HOUSTON (AP) -- Mitch Garver homered early and Josh Donaldson had an RBI single in the 11th inning in the Minnesota Twins' 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night. Donaldson laced a ball to right field off Rafael Montero (5-4) with no outs in the 11th to score the runner who started the inning on second base.
MLBlpheralddispatch.com

Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday. Minnesota won two of three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three of four at...
MLBMitchellrepublic.com

Twins still hope Josh Donaldson can avoid injured list

The Twins wrapped up their longest road trip of the season on Sunday, a nine-game, three-city swing that took them from St. Louis to Cincinnati to Houston with a win. But they did it without third baseman Josh Donaldson, who has missed most of the trip as he deals with a nagging hamstring issue. It has continued for 10 days — the minimum stint on the injured list — but as the issue continues to linger, the Twins are still hoping he will avoid the injured list.
MLBJamestown Sun

Bailey Ober leads Twins’ combined shutout against White Sox

Bailey Ober hasn’t seemed to be able to escape the Chicago White Sox. In the Twins’ six series against Chicago, Ober has drawn the unenviable task of facing the American League Central Division leaders five times. Facing the same offense five times in the span of a few months isn’t an easy task, but it’s especially challenging against one of the best teams in baseball.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays' Nelson Cruz returns to Minnesota to face Twins

The Minnesota Twins will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their last World Series victory this weekend when they host the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series. More than 25 players, coaches and staff -- including Game 7 hero and Hall of Famer Jack Morris, Kent Hrbek,...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Astudillo sparks Twins in 4-3 win as Sox streak ends at 4

Dallas Keuchel was out of whack at the start with three walks in a two-run first inning. The pitch that truly hurt the Chicago left-hander was the one he wanted to keep way out of the strike zone against Willians Astudillo, but Minnesota's energy man made him pay. Astudillo hit...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bailey Ober's pitching, Jorge Polanco's hitting lead Twins past White Sox 1-0

The Twins bade farewell this season to the first-place Chicago White Sox with Wednesday's 1-0 victory that won consecutive series over American League division leaders, with a third coming to Target Field on Friday. They won their 50th game this season — 17 fewer than Chicago — with rookie starting...
MLBcbslocal.com

Bailey Ober Stymies White Sox, Twins Shut Out Chicago 1-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday. Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Pineda scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (70-45, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (4-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +140, Rays -161; over/under is 9...
MLBINFORUM

Twins welcome back former designated hitter Nelson Cruz

As Nelson Cruz sat down in front of a Tampa Bay Rays backdrop in the Target Field visiting Zoom room on Friday afternoon, the camera flickered to life. In it, Miguel Sanó, was sitting, armed with a notepad, ready to interview his friend and former teammate. “Aritgato tomodachi, konnichiwa,” Sano...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Michael Pineda: Diagnosed with side injury

Pineda was diagnosed with left side tightness after he exited Friday's game against the Rays, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Pineda's injury may have contributed to his struggles in Friday's start, as he allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings prior to his removal. The Twins haven't yet announced whether the right-hander will be able to make his next turn through the rotation, but he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against Cleveland on Wednesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Brent Rooker: Collects four hits

Rooker went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Rooker singled and scored in the fourth inning before knocking an RBI single in the fifth. He put a cherry on top of his big day with a solo blast in the seventh, but it wasn't enough to prevent the blowout loss as it was Minnesota's only extra-base hit of the evening. The rookie outfielder entered Friday's game with a .100 average (5-for-50) in 12 games since his last multi-hit performance on July 28. Rooker is now slashing .187/.243/.383 with 11 extra-base hits through 115 plate appearances.
MLBFOX Sports

Tampa Bay Rays to visit the Minnesota Twins

LINE: Twins -132, Rays +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Tampa Bay will play on Saturday. The Twins are 26-32 on their home turf. Minnesota is slugging .425 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .488 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.
MLBaudacy.com

Miguel Cabrera slugs career homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera has moved to within one home run of yet another milestone in his decorated career. The former Triple Crown winner clubbed his 499th career homer on Wednesday night -- a high-arching shot to left field -- off Orioles starter Matt Harvey at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy