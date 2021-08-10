Twins' Josh Donaldson: Serving as designated hitter
Donaldson (hamstring) will bat third as the designated hitter in Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. The oft-injured veteran has dealt with hamstring issues for the past two weeks, starting just two games in the middle of that stretch before heading right back to the bench. The Twins will likely manage him carefully down the stretch given his health history, but he's been effective when available this year, hitting .245/.355/.468 with 16 homers in 87 games.www.cbssports.com
