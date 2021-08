Rooker went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Rooker singled and scored in the fourth inning before knocking an RBI single in the fifth. He put a cherry on top of his big day with a solo blast in the seventh, but it wasn't enough to prevent the blowout loss as it was Minnesota's only extra-base hit of the evening. The rookie outfielder entered Friday's game with a .100 average (5-for-50) in 12 games since his last multi-hit performance on July 28. Rooker is now slashing .187/.243/.383 with 11 extra-base hits through 115 plate appearances.