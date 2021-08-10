Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Gets back on field

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Special teams coordinator John Fassel said Tuesday that Zuerlein (back) has begun kicking individually as he aims to "be 100 percent" for Week 1 at Tampa Bay, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Fassel is of the belief Zuerlein will require "about three or four weeks" to get...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#Veteran#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLYardbarker

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLUSA Today

Tyron Smith is back as a force with the Cowboys -- just ask Randy Gregory

Dallas Cowboys star offensive lineman Tyron Smith is back and ready to roll after a season-ending injury during the 2020 NFL campaign. The former Trojans star has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL for the past decade, and he doesn’t plan on hanging it up anytime soon.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: LB Keanu Neal looking like the steal of the offseason

When the Dallas Cowboys signed Keanu Neal in March of this year, it was met with wild indifference from fans. Neal, a former first round pick and pedigreed player, came with extensive injury history (ACL, MCL, Acillies) which clouded his value. Those injuries and some coverage deficiencies when playing deep made him a square peg in a round hole during much of his time in Atlanta.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Source Reveals Cowboys Injury News on La'el Collins

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La’el Collins has his body in better shape that it has been in his adult life, all a positive response to the hip injury that cost him the entirety of the 2020 NFL season. And Dallas is coming off a year during which he and fellow O-line stars Tyron Smith and Zack Martin also missed substantial time.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Thank you, Jerry Jones, for getting this right

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers played this past weekend in the NFL Hall of Fame Game. While watching the Fox Sports broadcast, Cowboys Nation was given one of the best surprises it could ask for outside of team success. During his segment on the show, Jerry Jones informed Jimmy...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Won't get extension this year

Gallup is in the final season of his rookie contract, but the Cowboys don't plan to sign him to an extension, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Having locked Dak Prescott up to a massive deal worth $40 million a season, the team has hit the pause button on any other negotiations, including ones for Gallup and pass rusher Randy Gregory. Gallup's numbers last year took a step backward from his impressive 2019, which could be a factor in the decision not to extend him, but he still figures to earn a significant raise once he hits free agency. Knowing he's playing for a new contract also gives the 25-year-old extra incentive to add another 1,000-yard campaign to his resume. With Amari Cooper's current deal also containing an easy out after 2021, Dallas may well have to choose which one of the two they want to retain as the starter opposite CeeDee Lamb.
NFLallfans.co

Watch: Rams and Cowboys get into multiple scuffles during practice

Just about any time there’s a joint practice held between two teams at training camp, tempers boil over and at least one skirmish breaks out. On Saturday afternoon when the Rams and Cowboys took the field together, it happened twice. The first was between Aaron Donald and Cowboys offensive lineman...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Get ready for a “Hard Knocks” life starting on Tuesday night

It’s the Hard Knocks life: HBO will take Cowboys fans inside training camp like never before - Michael Gehlken, DMN. The HBO show premieres on Tuesday night. NFL Films watched on July 28 when Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy convened on the field. NFL Films listened when the Cowboys quarterback told his head coach, who is wired for audio every practice, that his throwing arm didn’t quite feel right.

Comments / 0

Community Policy