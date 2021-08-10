Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Gets back on field

Gallup is in the final season of his rookie contract, but the Cowboys don't plan to sign him to an extension, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Having locked Dak Prescott up to a massive deal worth $40 million a season, the team has hit the pause button on any other negotiations, including ones for Gallup and pass rusher Randy Gregory. Gallup's numbers last year took a step backward from his impressive 2019, which could be a factor in the decision not to extend him, but he still figures to earn a significant raise once he hits free agency. Knowing he's playing for a new contract also gives the 25-year-old extra incentive to add another 1,000-yard campaign to his resume. With Amari Cooper's current deal also containing an easy out after 2021, Dallas may well have to choose which one of the two they want to retain as the starter opposite CeeDee Lamb.