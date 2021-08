The company reported revenue and net income growth in the second quarter. Cano Health’s stock rose more than 10% early Thursday. Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) climbed more than 10% on Thursday. The stock closed at $10.66 on Wednesday, opened at $11.50 on Thursday and rose to as high as $11.89 in early trading. The stock only began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 4 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by billionaire Barry Sternlicht, the chairman of Starwood Capital Group Management.