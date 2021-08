Paulina Porizkova let her guard down in a sentimental message to fans via social media, adding to the lengthy post a barefaced photo of the former supermodel in tears. “I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people,” the 56-year-old beauty began. “But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery.”