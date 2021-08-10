Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Back at practice
Yurtseven (foot) took part in practice with the Heat on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Yurtseven was held out of Sunday's summer league opener due to a blister on his foot, but it sounds like he's made some progress and could be in uniform for Wednesday's matchup against Memphis. The big man turned heads during the California Classic summer league last week, so if he does take the floor Wednesday, he could be a player worth targeting in DFS contests.www.cbssports.com
