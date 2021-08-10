Cancel
NBA

Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Back at practice

 3 days ago

Yurtseven (foot) took part in practice with the Heat on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Yurtseven was held out of Sunday's summer league opener due to a blister on his foot, but it sounds like he's made some progress and could be in uniform for Wednesday's matchup against Memphis. The big man turned heads during the California Classic summer league last week, so if he does take the floor Wednesday, he could be a player worth targeting in DFS contests.

Max Strus, Omer Yurtseven combine for 52 points as Heat fend off Warriors

• Heat 94, Warriors 87: Box Score | Game Details. Max Strus scored 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting shooting and Turkish big man Omer Yurtseven added 25 and eight boards to spoil impressive performances by the Warriors' two first round-picks and lead the Miami Heat to a 94-87 win over Golden State in their California Classic Summer League clash at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

