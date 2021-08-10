Eagles' Ryan Kerrigan: Undergoes thumb procedure

Later on, his tenure, in 1968 he joined the New York Jets as a defensive assistant and later that year earned himself a Super Bowl Ring with Joe Namath. Later on, in his NFL career, starting in 1978, he would be a part of the Chicago Bears and the originator of his 46 defense and it was in full effect in 1981 and the defensive players became accustomed to Buddy’s innovative defense. After Neill Armstrong’s firing, George Halas thought about naming Ryan the new head coach, but unfortunately for Buddy, he went with Mike Ditka instead.