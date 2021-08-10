Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles' Ryan Kerrigan: Undergoes thumb procedure

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kerrigan is expected to be sidelined 7-to-10 days after undergoing surgery on his thumb, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. It's unclear when exactly the veteran pass rusher suffered the injury, but he'll be out for at least the next week after the procedure. Given that timeline, Kerrigan is unlikely to be available for the first two preseason contests, though he could be back for the exhibition finale Aug. 27 against the Jets.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#The Delaware News Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

New Philadelphia Eagles DE Ryan Kerrigan is loving Philly’s atmosphere

Ryan Kerrigan, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) There are certain names that will drive you absolutely insane if you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Jason Witten was the owner of one. If he wasn’t running wild at Lincoln Financial Field with his helmet off, he was hauling in game-winning touchdown passes in primetime football games versus the Birds.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles training camp: A silver lining for Ryan Kerrigan’s dark cloud

Ryan Kerrigan #90, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Consider this one of those good news/bad news scenarios if you’re doing all that you can to pay attention to what the Philadelphia Eagles are doing at training camp. One of Philly’s big-name free-agent acquisitions, Ryan Kerrigan, is on the shelf. That’s the bad news.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLNBC Sports

Cam Newton, Chase Young size each other up after facing off

Cam Newton was introduced to Washington defensive end Chase Young on Thursday in a way no quarterback ever wants to be introduced to a pass rusher: by being taken to the ground. Facing the New England Patriots in Washington’s first preseason game of the year, Young only played in two...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Russell Okung To The Vikings Is A No Brainer

It’s a no brainer! Anyone who has watched a minute of this line can see that! A NO BRAINER!!!!. Okay. Let me calm down, take a deep breath, and try to start over like an adult. After a disappointing 7-9 record last season, the Minnesota Vikings are in win now...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings rookie given the golden ticket to success from Mike Zimmer

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer described rookie wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette with a word that he only saves for special players. During his multiple decades of coaching in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has developed a reputation of sharing his true thoughts on a subject no matter who disagrees with his opinion.
NFL49erswebzone.com

ESPN hires Alex Smith

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Alex Smith retired from the NFL, but he didn't retire from football. ESPN has hired the former quarterback, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports. Smith signed as an analyst across ESPN's NFL shows, appearing on shows like "Monday Night Countdown." It is a part-time gig but could lead to a larger commitment, per [more]
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Wacks thumb on helmet

Stafford hit his right thumb on a teammate's helmet during Monday's practice and was shut down from throwing for the rest of the day, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford got his thumb taped up shortly after the incident, and according to Rodrigue, he appeared to have a good grip on his helmet and a towel. Coach Sean McVay said after practice that he didn't have further details on the injury, but he believes his starting quarterback will be okay. Stafford's status will be worth monitoring moving forward.
Sportschatsports.com

Rashford to undergo shoulder operation

"Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury. “He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible."
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz To Undergo Procedure On Foot, Colts Coach Frank Reich Announces

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo a procedure on his left foot Monday afternoon, coach Frank Reich announced following Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. Reich praised the process that the Colts and Wentz took to come to the decision. The timeframe for Wentz's return is...
NFLdecaturradio.com

Wentz To Undergo Foot Surgery

The Colts are announcing that Carson Wentz will undergo surgery on his left foot. The newly acquired quarterback is expected to miss five to 12 weeks. Indianapolis traded for Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason in exchange for a 2021 third round pick and a 2022 conditional second-rounder. Colts backup quarterback Jacob Eason is in line to start with Wentz out.
NFLeopsports.com

Eagles Great Buddy Ryan

Later on, his tenure, in 1968 he joined the New York Jets as a defensive assistant and later that year earned himself a Super Bowl Ring with Joe Namath. Later on, in his NFL career, starting in 1978, he would be a part of the Chicago Bears and the originator of his 46 defense and it was in full effect in 1981 and the defensive players became accustomed to Buddy’s innovative defense. After Neill Armstrong’s firing, George Halas thought about naming Ryan the new head coach, but unfortunately for Buddy, he went with Mike Ditka instead.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders mailbag: What about the offensive, defensive lines?

The Raiders open the preseason on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. It will be their first home game in front of fans since landing in Las Vegas from Oakland last year. The excitement of playing in front of home fans for the first time and the fact...
MLBPioneer Press

Kerrigan’s RBI single sparks Saints to comeback win

The man teammates call Shoe is leaving town, apparently with foot in mouth. Five days after making comments to the Pioneer Press that were critical of the way he was being told to pitch while with the Twins earlier this season, Matt Shoemaker was released by the organization on Tuesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Won't undergo procedure

Rogers has elected to not undergo surgery on his left middle finger, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Rogers is likely still in line for an extended absence despite deciding to rehab with rest and recovery. The team expects to learn more in the coming days about the timeline for his potential return. Alex Colome has been the favorite for save chances in Minnesota with Rogers and Hansel Robles out of the picture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy