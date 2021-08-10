Eagles' Ryan Kerrigan: Undergoes thumb procedure
Kerrigan is expected to be sidelined 7-to-10 days after undergoing surgery on his thumb, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. It's unclear when exactly the veteran pass rusher suffered the injury, but he'll be out for at least the next week after the procedure. Given that timeline, Kerrigan is unlikely to be available for the first two preseason contests, though he could be back for the exhibition finale Aug. 27 against the Jets.www.cbssports.com
