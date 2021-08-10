Matthew Wright: Let go by Detroit

A lot has happened in the world of hockey over the last few weeks and although nothing “blockbuster” from 500 Broadway, considerable moves have been made that not only impact the current makeup of the Preds, but also give a slight glimpse of the future ahead. Cautious optimism of course as any TN sports fan is used to setting expectations too high to only be met with sadness once more. But optimism in my view, nonetheless, as my gut is telling me that this team may have something special? Or a better word would likely be something “different” . . . finally! Love Hynes, hate Hynes. Love Poile, hate Poile. I really don’t care. If a team does not fully buy into a system, it won’t matter if you have Scotty Bowman behind the bench and Sam Pollack pulling the strings. It looks like there are a few players on the current roster that still have some distaste for the philosophy (not to mention names or anything . . . Duchene . . . his end-of-season remarks said enough to put him in this camp). But I feel that this new wave of players, along with some of the old guard, will have a strong training camp, a team that buys in under strong leadership (as opposed to feeling sorry for themselves and self-righteous from their past accomplishments), and the departure of close friends and teammates may light the fire under others who remained set on their ways thinking they were untouchable from a Cup run that is now nothing but a distant memory. A memory, I might add, that is explicitly prevalent in the Preds’ PR’s and pre-game presentation staff’s boring attempt at reliving the playoffs of yesteryear resorting back to even the same intro dynamic for each game. We need to move on. Admittedly I have fallen into this trap as well for whenever I attend a Preds’ game now, especially a playoff game, I always catch myself thinking, “Man, this isn’t like the Cup run experience.” I’m always looking for that feeling, this is a dilemma management has likely had repeatedly, letting emotional responses and nostalgia dictate current analysis and actions. Preds’ fans were on full display during the Carolina series this past season. My argument is not that they weren’t or that the environment isn’t great, but rather the entire mentality of this team, the organization, and its fandom has revolved around reliving and replicating 2017-2018 as opposed to envisioning something different, something unique to not relive or replicate that year and that team but to set forth on a new path that brings similar results and atmospheres under a new approach and philosophy.