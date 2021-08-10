Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Metal fragments found in oil filter of doomed Texas aircraft

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A mechanic found metal particles in an oil filter during maintenance on a small aircraft before it crashed in Central Texas, killing its pilot, federal investigators reported Tuesday.

In a preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board said the mechanic at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple told the pilot two days before the July 4 crash that the Focke-Wulf Piaggio FWP-149D should not fly until tests could determine the source of the metal particles. The report states the mechanic cleaned the oil filter, sent metal fragment samples to a laboratory for analysis and added clean oil to the engine crankcase.

Meantime, the pilot said he would be flying only to his base at the Skylark Field Airport, just east of Killeen and 20 miles (33 kilometers) southwest of the Temple airport, and the aircraft departed after a satisfactory engine runup.

NTSB said that despite the mechanic’s belief that the aircraft would stay at Skylark Field, it was flying from New Braunfels Regional Airport 95 miles (153 kilometers) back to Skylark Field on July 4 when the pilot reported the aircraft engine had stopped. The aircraft crashed and burned about three miles (five kilometers) short of the Skylark Field runway, killing pilot Bradley Guy Marzari, 60, of Belton.

Ther NTSB said test results on the metal particles were still pending.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Temple, TX
City
Killeen, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Killeen, TX
Business
City
Belton, TX
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Killeen, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Filter#Aircraft#Engine Oil#Central Texas#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba in California

RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — A child infected with an extremely rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a Northern California lake died in a hospital, his family confirmed Friday. David Pruitt, 7, of Tehama County, died from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, on Aug. 7, said his aunt, Crystal Hayley.
Posted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Western water projects in infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Included in the sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the Senate is funding for Western water projects that farmers, water providers and environmentalists say are badly needed across the parched region. The Senate voted this week in favor of the legislation that seeks to rebuild U.S....
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arizona men caught smuggling drugs to N.M. sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two Phoenix men have been sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine from Arizona for sale in New Mexico, federal prosecutors announced Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque said Arturo Munoz, 67, of Phoenix, was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Explorers from near and far flock to former prison for tours

CRESSON, Pa. (AP) — As Jason Cole and Ally Held moved on a recent Saturday through the former State Correctional Institution at Cresson, they paused often to comment on the property’s state of decay or set up the perfect photo, noting how fascinating it was to see the deserted buildings up close – and legally.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Turkey: Flood deaths rise to at least 44 as rescuers push on

ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country’s emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 1

Community Policy