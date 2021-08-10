New Hampshire man pleads guilty in death of wife, father

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges that he strangled his wife and father to death nearly three years ago.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Jeramie Colella, 47, entered the pleas Tuesday and he was then sentenced.

The authorities say Colella approached a Dover police office on Aug. 20, 2018, and said he had killed his wife and father. Police later found the bodies of Joanna Colella, 43, and Francis “Frank” Colella, 69, in a closet.

Autopsies determined the two victims were strangled.

Colella’s attorneys did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.

The attorney general’s office did not immediately provide the name of Colella’s attorney.