Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte deputy fired for failing to charge shoplifter, inappropriate behavior with Walmart employee

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office has been fired after an internal affairs investigation revealed he did not properly report a theft from a Charlotte County Walmart. The investigation also revealed he treated the Walmart employee who reported the theft inappropriately.

Deputy William Vaughn responded to the Walmart in Englewood on May 18th, after reports a shoplifter was trying to steal an air mattress. Walmart’s Asset Protection Associate reported the shoplifter to CCSO. The suspect ran off without the stolen mattress and the deputy filed the incident as a trespass, rather than a crime.

The Walmart employee reported the case to a CCSO supervisor because she believed a crime happened. She also told the supervisor she believed Vaughn was twisting her words every time she expressed a desire to prosecute the shoplifter, in accordance with her guidance from Walmart.

On a separate occasion, the employee was not working, but ran into Deputy Vaughn at the store. Vaughn, in full uniform, offered to walk the employee to her car, and put his hand on her lower back. According to the employee, he hugged her and said “Oh, I almost kissed you. I cannot do that; I’m in uniform and could lose my job.” The employee said this made her feel uncomfortable. In the same incident, Vaughn also commented on the woman not wearing her wedding ring.

The Charlotte County Sheriffs Office initially placed Vaughn on administrative leave with pay. Sheriff Prummell fired Vaughn in July.

