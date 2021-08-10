Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its second quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period. HyreCar shares have more than doubled since...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Hyre#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) _ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.
Economymodernreaders.com

-$0.03 EPS Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st. According to Zacks, analysts expect...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says It Would Take This Long to Make a Delta Variant Vaccine

The Delta variant has raised new concerns for people in the U.S.—even those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccine companies are scrambling to find a solution, and many Americans are eager for another dose. But with the Delta variant dominating the country, there's some debate over whether it would be best to get a third dose of an existing vaccine or wait for something designed specifically to protect against this highly infectious iteration of the virus. Now, Pfizer has revealed how long it would take to get a Delta variant vaccine booster.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 1,044,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.74.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Fluor reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bull of the Day: Terex (TEX)

This earnings season has been a profitable one so far. Several companies have come in and beat earnings. That is providing a bit of momentum. One such stock that just beat earnings is today’s Bull of the Day. I am talking about Terex (NYSE:TEX) TEX. Terex Corporation manufactures and sells...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$183.11 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report sales of $183.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.22 million. Agenus reported sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $118.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy