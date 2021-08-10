IHSBCA All-State Teams
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced its All-State Teams. Seven local boys were named to the team. In Class 3A Chance Key of Waverly-Shell Rock made the 2nd team. In Class 2A Alex Feldman and Carter Gallagher of Waterloo Columbus made 1st team and Zak Wauters of Dike-New Hartford made 2nd team. In Class 1A Cael Frost of Don Bosco made 1st team, Jared Hoodjer of Janesville is on 2nd team and Ryan Naughton of Don Bosco made the 3rd team.kwayradio.com
