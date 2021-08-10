Cancel
U.S. officials are reportedly lowering their estimates for how long the Afghan government can hold on

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
 3 days ago
U.S. officials previously believed the Afghan government would collapse in about six months, but the Taliban's rapid offensive has them rethinking the timeline, CNN reports, citing two sources familiar with discussions on the matter. Now, there's a sense that the fall could occur much more quickly, though it's not clear if there are any specific estimates. On Tuesday, the Taliban took three more provincial capitals, so the group has seized nine of these key cities in just five days.

