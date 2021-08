EDINBURG – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ivan Melendez, in his capacity as the Hidalgo County Local Health Authority, issued an order Friday that students, staff and visitors to all public and private schools, from grades kindergarten through grade 12, must wear facial coverings while inside area schools regardless of vaccination status. Any Hidalgo County school district may opt out of the mandate if the respective school board votes to do so, the orders said.