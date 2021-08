A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to attempted murder for his role in a shooting at a Bristol Township basketball park in March 2019. Taariq Alfons Norris, 26, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of an instrument of crime. As part of the plea, the charge of person not to possess a firearm was amended to a felony of the first degree.