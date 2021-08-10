Special Weather Statement issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Martin County through 545 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Preece, or near Inez, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Coalpoint around 525 PM EDT. Lovely, Andy, Pilgrim and Hatfield Station around 530 PM EDT. Warfield, Beauty and Oppy around 535 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hode. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH