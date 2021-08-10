Cancel
Bay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bay, west central Calhoun and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 545 PM EDT/445 PM CDT/ At 516 PM EDT/416 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Lynn Haven, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Nixon, Bayhead, Southport, Fountain, Singer Road, Recota Beach, College Station, Saunders, Bayou George, Greenhead, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Porter Lake, Brannonville, Vicksburg and Majette. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

