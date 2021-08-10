Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern York, central Dauphin and northeastern Cumberland Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Buffalo to Rockville to Shiremanstown to near Lake Meade. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Mechanicsburg, Middletown, Camp Hill, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Enola, Steelton, Lemoyne, Hummelstown, Paxtonia, Rutherford, Skyline View, Lawnton, Valley Green and Wormleysburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH