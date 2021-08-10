Severe Weather Statement issued for Jo Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jo Daviess A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JO DAVIESS...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...DUBUQUE NORTHERN JONES...SOUTHERN DELAWARE AND NORTHERN LINN COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Durango to near Cascade to near Stone City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Asbury, East Dubuque, Sherrill, Sageville, Bernard, Durango, Menominee, Zwingle, Galena, La Motte, St. Donatus and Canton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0