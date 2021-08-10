Cancel
NFL

WATCH: Chiefs LG Joe Thuney mic'd up at training camp

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Off the field, Kansas City Chiefs’ LG Joe Thuney is just an ordinary mild-mannered guy. In the trenches, he turns on the nasty. There’s no better way to get a look at transformation than watching him mic’d up at practice. He might as well be Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

He starts off, quietly asking Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to tuck his sleeves over his pads ahead of practice. Moments later he’s pummeling his teammates in warm-ups. He did reveal that he isn’t too fond of Andy Reid’s favorite drill, the seven-man sled.

“I’m so bad at that,” Thuney revealed.

The video quickly moved on to team drills and Thuney did look good working with LT Orlando Brown Jr. on combo blocks. They got after it and manhandled some of those big defensive linemen in the trenches. He even got some feedback from Brown after the repetitions.

“How was that,” he asked.

“It was all good,” Brown replied.

Thuney was on the sideline when teammate Andrew Wylie scored a touchdown during practice. He celebrated and cheered him on from the sidelines and gave him a hard time when he came off the field.

“He’s with the tight ends now,” Thuney joked as Wylie approached the sideline.

That’s about as animated as you’ll Thuney get on any given snap. He’s a lunch-pail kind of guy at practice, you hear the pads thumping more than you hear him talking in the mic’d up video. You can tell that he’s all about getting 1% better each and every day and that attitude will go a long way in Kansas City.

Be sure to watch the full video at the top of the page or over on the Chiefs’ official YouTube channel.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

