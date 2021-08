DOVER Joe Blystone says he is running for governor of Ohio out of necessity, because he is unhappy with the direction the Buckeye State is taking. "We've got to break the mold. We have to take over this state. We have to take over this country," he says. "We have to make people mad. I'm going to Columbus to make people mad. I always say, if nobody hates you, you're probably not getting anything done worth doing, so I wear that badge with pride."