Senate passes $1T infrastructure bill, Rep. Kim hopes House will follow
Interview with U.S. Rep. Andy Kim on measure that could bring $12 billion to New Jersey. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that drew bipartisan support. After weeks of intense debate and heated negotiations, 19 Republicans joined all 50 Democratic Senate members in a 69-30 vote in favor of the bill. Considered a major advance in President Biden’s economic agenda, it includes big increases in funding for roads, broadband access and energy usage.www.njspotlight.com
