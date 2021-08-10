Senate passes $1T infrastructure bill, Rep. Kim hopes House will follow

Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47) issued the following statement on the passage of a historic $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill by the U.S. Senate:. “The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate today is not a perfect bill—it is a necessary compromise required by the Senate’s 60-vote threshold. I have strongly argued that the Senate should abolish the filibuster to advance bold, progressive priorities, in consultation with the House of Representatives. I believe this approach would have allowed us to pass critical bills like the House-passed INVEST in America Act, which included larger investments in electric vehicle infrastructure, more transit funding and community project funding that would have deliver millions of dollars to the 47th District that I represent. Compromise is never perfect, and it is never easy: we have worked in Congress for years to reach a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure but have not been able to succeed until now.