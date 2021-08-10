Cancel
Senate passes $1T infrastructure bill, Rep. Kim hopes House will follow

By Briana Vannozzi
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 3 days ago
Interview with U.S. Rep. Andy Kim on measure that could bring $12 billion to New Jersey. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that drew bipartisan support. After weeks of intense debate and heated negotiations, 19 Republicans joined all 50 Democratic Senate members in a 69-30 vote in favor of the bill. Considered a major advance in President Biden’s economic agenda, it includes big increases in funding for roads, broadband access and energy usage.

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

