Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abington Township, PA

Abington School District Proposes Mask Mandate In Schools To Mixed Feelings Among Parents

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBWlK_0bNieka900

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Abington School District is proposing everyone wear masks inside its schools. Without a clear message on masks from the state, individual districts like Abington are left to decide how to welcome their more than 8,300 students back safely, often pitting parents against one another at a time when cases are rising in Montgomery County.

Tensions started before Tuesday night’s Abington School Board meeting even began when some in the crowd refused to wear a mask.

“Multiple people are not wearing their masks, and they may choose not to be vaccinated. However, that impacts my life, that impacts my children’s lives,” said Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Founder Dr. Ala Stanford said.

The public debate included comments from parents both over the phone and in-person about the board’s current health and safety plan for getting students back to school safely this fall.

“What I’m hearing is that whether you’re vaccinated or not you’re not affording me or my child any difference,” one parent said.

“No one knows what is best for their children than the parents and grandparents,” said another.

“I think it’s important that it be consistent and that the board’s health and safety plan fully aligns with the county’s recommendations,” a parent said.

Key sticking points focused on mask mandates, as well quarantine and e-learning options, especially when the current proposal does not include proof of vaccination — all of which has left many parents frustrated.

“I don’t know why we are being forced to chose sides, mask or no mask, but I just think safety first,” parent Jean Murphy-Dixon said.

“I think it’s just a tough situation. I think it stinks, I don’t want my kids in masks all day but if those are the rules, those are the rules,” parent Stephanie Devito said.

Parents Eyewitness News talked to before the meeting had mixed feelings over school mask mandates.

“I feel like it should be optional,” a parent said.

“For the safety of everyone, I think they should wear the masks,” said another.

As parents begin their back-to-school shopping in Abington, some are adding masks to their lists.

“The community would be better off if the kids are being safe and the teachers are kept safe as well,” parent Agusto Heinerici said.

The Abington School Board voted Tuesday night on making “universal masking indoors” required for all staff, students, and visitors.

“I think they should wear them, I really do, for everyone’s protection,” parent Carol Griffitts said.

“I really think it’s the smartest and safest thing for the kids to do because you’re taking a risk of people bringing it home and giving it to your loved ones,” parent David Diggs said.

The proposal comes after the nearby Cheltenham School District sent a letter to parents Monday. It reads, “due to the spread of the Delta variant, the district will require everyone inside its buildings to wear masks, effective Monday, Aug. 16.”

“We’re all for it. We definitely believe particularly because our kids are not vaccinated, they’re just too young, we definitely want them wearing masks at school,” Courtney Heinerici said.

But other parents disagree.

“I have a 5-year-old and because I’m a mother to a young child, I don’t think mask mandates are really necessary for his age or younger,” parent Stephanie Piris said. “I think seeing the teacher’s expressions is very important.”

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts and Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Montgomery County, PA
Education
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abington School District#Mixed Feelings#The Masks#Health And Safety#Black Doctors#Eyewitness News#The Abington School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward Teacher’s Union President Anna Fusco Clarifies Number Of Teachers Who Recently Died From COVID

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Teacher’s Union President Anna Fusco told CBS4 she had made a mistake announcing Thursday that 3 Broward County teachers and a teacher’s aide had died. She said it was only two elementary school teachers and the aide, none of whom were vaccinated. “The 4th person who was reported to me as a high school teacher, we finally got her name, not any kind of staff of Broward County Schools,” said Fusco. Fusco told CBS4 News she was confused because this 4th person, a Broward County public school graduate and county worker was so active in the community. “Trust me, she’s...
Illinois StateWIFR

Parents and school leaders react to Illinois mask mandate

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools isn’t going over well with some Stateline parents putting leaders in a tricky spot and one parent in handcuffs. “We need to be able to make health decisions for ourselves and our children,” said mother Rhonda Fager. Fager says...
Illinois StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Some Illinois Parents Want Remote Learning For Their Kids Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, But State Is Mandating Return To Classrooms

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois has reached the highest level since the end of January – with 3,933 on Wednesday alone. And at last check, 81 percent of Illinois’ new cases were in people who are unvaccinated. Those rising COVID-19 rising numbers are one of the reasons some parents are pushing to keep their kids home this upcoming school year. But the Illinois Board of Education is mandating students return to classrooms. Thus, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra found the fight is futile for parents. The final days of summer have arrived for 11-year-old Casey James of Aurora....
Philadelphia, PAMSNBC

Philadelphia School District Superintendent discusses mandating vaccines, mask-wearing, learning loss among students amid Covid surge

Philadelphia School District Superintendent, William Hite Jr., discusses how his schools plan to keep students safe as they return to the classroom amid a surge in coronavirus cases. He tells Stephanie Ruhle that mandating vaccines in the district is a "complex issue" and says he "absolutely" would've required them if he didn't have to deal with challenges like teacher's unions.Aug. 6, 2021.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

More Tri-State School Districts Implementing Mask Mandates To Keep Students Safe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More tri-state school districts are implementing mask mandates in order to keep their students safe. The developments come as students return to school, and doctors say masking up is the only thing districts can do. Delaware Gov. John Carney is the latest to announce universal masking for the school year, drawing a visceral response from parents this week. The reaction at an Abington Township school board meeting was mixed and fervent, with one parent calling a mask mandate “a generational crime.” CBS3 sat down with Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, who attended that meeting as...
Altadena, CAPosted by
CBS LA

‘I’m So Emotional’: Students, Parents Nervously Return For First Day At Pasadena Schools

ALTADENA (CBSLA) — Emotions ran high and there were some tears – and not necessarily from students – on the first day of school at Jackson Elementary School. More than 14,000 children donned their face masks and headed back to Pasadena Unified School District campuses Thursday. But unlike most first days of school filled with excitement, the ongoing pandemic continued to overshadow the prospect of meeting new teachers and friends. (credit: CBS) “It’s very exciting, but I want to cry because I’m so emotional,” mother Rosie Etters said, gesturing to demonstrate her anxiety. “But she’s going to do great.” This school year, all parents...

Comments / 3

Community Policy