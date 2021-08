Not many attackmen were better in the state than this senior playmaker, who helped guide Franklin to its first sectional final and an 18-win campaign. Lazzaro tallied 101 points on 51 goals and 50 assists this season, earning EMLCA first team All-American and Hockomock League Kelley-Rex MVP honors. He finished his career with 141 goals and 131 assists. “Matt is the most complete lacrosse player to play at Franklin,” Franklin boys lax coach Lou Verrochi said. “He is a gifted goal-scorer and has tremendous vision.” Lazzaro will do a post-grad year at Deerfield Academy before heading to Penn State.