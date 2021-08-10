AREA15 to Host Blood Drive with VYP and Vitalant on Sunday, Aug. 15
AREA15 TO HOST BLOOD DRIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VEGAS YOUNG PROFESSIONALS, VITALANT, SUNDAY, AUG. 15. In partnership with the Vegas Chamber’s Vegas Young Professionals, AREA15, the world’s first purpose-built experiential art and entertainment district invites guests to support Vitalant by participating in their upcoming blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. Vitalant’s blood mobile will be stationed at AREA15’s west parking lot.www.vegas24seven.com
