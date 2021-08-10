EY Announces Carlos de Solo of CareMax, Inc. as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Florida Award Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is pleased to announce the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year®Southeast Award. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The Southeast program celebrates entrepreneurs from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. This group of audacious entrepreneurial leaders was selected by an independent judging panelmade up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. Southeast award winners were unveiled during a special virtual celebration on July 29, 2021 to honor and celebrate these business leaders who test the limits of the possible and find ways to catapult us from now to next and beyond.