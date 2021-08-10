EY Announces Carlos de Solo of CareMax, Inc. as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Florida Award Winner
August 6, 2021 – Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Carlos de Solo, CEO of CareMax, Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Florida Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. De Solo was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 5, 2021.southfloridahospitalnews.com
