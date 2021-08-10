Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Peralta, García lead Brewers past Cubs in twinbill opener

By JOHN JACKSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSzl4_0bNidDc500
1 of 7

CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.

Peralta (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Williams struck out Patrick Wisdom and Greg Deichmann to end it.

Frank Schwindel had an RBI double for Chicago, which has dropped five straight.

Cubs rookie Justin Steele (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits in first innings during his first career start. The left-hander was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Chicago earlier in the season. Following a stint on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, the 26-year-old was sent to Triple-A Iowa to stretch out as a starter. He was recalled before the game.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the third on a bases-loaded walk by Wisdom.

Milwaukee quickly answered with three runs in the fourth. Adames led off with his 21st homer. After Eduardo Escobar doubled, García stroked a 457-foot blast to center to make it 3-1.

Cain added a two-out homer in the sixth off reliever Trevor Megill for a 4-1 lead. It was Cain’s fourth homer of the season and first since May 3.

Wisdom led off the sixth with an infield single. Peralta pounced off the mound toward the third-base line to field the ball, but his throw sailed past first and out of play for an error to allow Wisdom to take second. One out later, Schwindel doubled off the glove of third baseman Luis Urías to score Wisdom.

Brad Boxberger then replaced Peralta and got pinch-hitter David Bote and Alcántara to fly out to end the inning.

ROSTER MOVES

The Brewers activated RHP Jake Cousins from the COVID-19 injured list before the doubleheader and designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

To make room for Steele on the roster, the Cubs optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Triple-A Iowa.

Brewers rookie LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 54.00 ERA) makes his second career start in the nightcap, facing Cubs RHP Alec Mills (5-4, 4.41). Ashby made his major league debut in a start against Chicago on June 30 in Milwaukee and was roughed up for seven runs (four earned) on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bote
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Sal Romano
Person
Brad Boxberger
Person
Homer
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Chicago Cubs 4 2#The All Star#Era#Triple A Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBwcn247.com

Brault, Pirates to face Peralta, Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-44, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.17 ERA, .86 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -281, Pirates +231; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Fans nine in no-decision

Peralta allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings in a no-decision versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Unfortunately for Peralta, it took Milwaukee's offense until the seventh inning to take the lead for good, but he avoided taking a loss. The 25-year-old has collected a win and three no-decisions in his last four starts. Peralta continues to be a pleasant surprise this year with a 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 154:49 K:BB through 114 innings across 21 appearances (20 starts). The right-hander is projected to make his next start versus a depleted Cubs team next week.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: Freddy Peralta Makes More History, Passes All-Time Great

Freddy Peralta just did something even Nolan Ryan never did. And he still has a few more starts to cushion his lead ahead of any other pitcher in history. The Brewers 1-2-3 punch at the front of their starting rotation are doing things that are unheard of. Corbin Burnes etched his name in the history books to start the season, Brandon Woodruff was missing barrels at a record pace and now Freddy Peralta has passed one of the best pitchers of all-time in a stat category.
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Eduardo Escobar homers to lead Brewers past Pirates in series opener

MILWAUKEE — Eduardo Escobar made one heck of an initial impression on Milwaukee fans in his first home game as a Brewer. Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer's five shutout innings in the Brewers' 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Adrian Houser aims to send Central-leading Brewers past Pirates

Right-hander Adrian Houser will look to keep the Milwaukee Brewers rolling on Tuesday when they face the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in the second contest of a three-game series. The Brewers, who lead the National League Central by 7 1/2 games, improved to 11-3 versus the Pirates this season after posting...
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Escobar Leads Brewers To Win

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — It didn’t take long for Eduardo Escobar to make his presence felt for the Milwaukee Brewers. He had a triple, and a three run homer with 4 RBIs in Milwaukee’s 6-2 win over Pittsburgh on Monday night at American Family Field. He also walked twice in his first game before the home fans in Milwaukee.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Orioles to open 2022 season at home against Toronto Blue Jays, will host Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs

For the first time since 2018, the Orioles will open the Major League Baseball season at home. MLB announced its 2022 schedule Wednesday, and all 30 clubs will begin the regular season Thursday, March 31. The Orioles will host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series to open the season before hitting the road to play the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the first traditional Opening Day at Camden Yards since 2018, when the Orioles opened the season with a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in 11 innings on Adam Jones’ walk-off home run.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

LEADING OFF: Yanks' Rizzo tests positive, Peralta vs Cubs

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus. Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined because of COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez. Star slugger Aaron Judge was among six Yankees to test positive last month.
MLBMirror

Brewers rally past Pirates

MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez stayed calm long enough to deliver the kind of moment that produced bedlam from an adoring home crowd. Tellez connected on a three-run homer as a pinch-hitter to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in the seventh inning of a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rodón leads White Sox past Cubs

CHICAGO – Carlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Saturday. Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown...
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 10, Cubs 0

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers scored seven first inning runs on the way to a 10-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. Brewer starting pitcher Corbin Burnes tied a major league record in the win with 10 consecutive strikeouts. He’s the 3rd player to ever do that. Tom Seaver did it in 1970 and Aaron Nola did it earlier this year for the Phillies. Burnes had a career high 15 Ks over eight innings, allowing only four hits and no walks.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Brewers ready to open 10-game road swing at Cubs

In many respects, the Milwaukee Brewers felt they saw a mirror image of themselves during their weekend’s series against the San Francisco Giants. “We both have good starting pitching, play defense well, and so we knew the three games were going to be pretty close for the most part,” Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson said. “Some different bounces and some different things happen and it could be swinging our way, but that’s what happens when two good, quality clubs play.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs-Brewers Postponed; Doubleheader Tuesday

Cubs-Brewers postponed; doubleheader Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Good news, Cubs fans: The Cubs didn't lose Monday's opener of a four-game series against the division-leading Brewers. Bad news: The Brewers get two shots at the new-look, no-name North Siders on Tuesday. Monday night's game was postponed because of...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Brewers finish doubleheader sweep of Cubs

Eduardo Escobar and Luis Urias each tallied two hits and an RBI, and the Milwaukee Brewers pulled away for a 6-3 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night to sweep a doubleheader. Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Yelich, Omar Narvaez and Rowdy Tellez also drove in one run apiece...

Comments / 0

Community Policy