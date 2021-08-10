Cancel
Spring Place Festival will put a spotlight on history

By Submitted by Tim Howard
 6 days ago

The 24th annual Spring Place Community Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church just off Georgia Highway 225 South. The theme this year is “Rooted in Red …

