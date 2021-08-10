Spring Place Festival will put a spotlight on history

The 40th Annual Spring Water Festival will be held August 27 & 28 in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park. The event celebrates the founding of the town that was once a popular tourist destination, with the state’s largest hotel, drawing people from across the state to enjoy the benefits of a mineral spring which reportedly had medicinal qualities. The spring around which the town was built still flows, offering visitors a cool, refreshing drink of spring water in Mineral Spring Park, one of the oldest public parks in the country.