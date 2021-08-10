RCC Alumni Spotlight: Dristin Jackson

Julian Sanders is a political science major with a minor focus in criminal justice. Before he came to GVSU, he knew he wanted to get involved outside the classroom in a way that would allow him to engage with the community. He currently serves as a member of the Student Senate. The Student Senate hosts campus events, pushes for changes that benefit Grand Valley’s students, and acts as the link between the student body and staff. Other organizations that Julian is involved in, Black Male Scholars and GVSU’s Law Society, also allow him to form connections with the campus body.