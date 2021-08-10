Cancel
RCC Alumni Spotlight: Dristin Jackson

rappahannock.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVCU Honors Student Gets Start at RCC and Through Support of the SSS Program. Dristin Jackson says it was a combination of luck and opportunity that landed him at Rappahannock Community College (RCC). Not feeling ready to tackle the changes and expense of heading off to a four-year college, he wanted to attend a community college. Jackson’s family moved to Middlesex County after he graduated from high school. RCC’s campus at Glenns provided him the opportunity to begin college, discover what he wanted to do, and save money.

