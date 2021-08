When Valve announced the Steam Deck, the concept of a portable gaming PC, many couldn’t help but think back to the Steam Machines. Announced in September 2013, and finally released in November 2015, these were pre-built small PCs running SteamOS from Valve and shipped with the Steam Controller. Initially, Valve received support from various PC vendors such as Alienware, Origin PC, Zotac, and Mainingear; however, most of those had already retired from Steam Machines by the end of 2016, and it’s believed that fewer than half a million units have been sold in total (although Valve has never released official sales figures). Even Valve itself eventually removed Steam Machines from Steam in April 2018.